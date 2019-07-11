Label SJ confirms Kangin's departure from Super Junior, but he will remain an artist with the company

On July 11, shortly after Kangin personally announced his departure from his group Super Junior, representatives from Label SJ stepped up to confirm the news as true.

A Label SJ rep told media outlets, "We have decided to respect Kangin's decision to leave the group voluntarily. This does not affect his exclusive contract with the company; however, nothing has been decided regarding his future promotions."

Earlier, Kangin relayed in a lengthy SNS post to fans that he intends to let go of the name 'Super Junior', in order to prevent further damage to his members and so that he can begin walking alone on his own path.

Meanwhile, since 2009, Kangin has been involved in issues such as two accounts of police complaints for violence (once in 2009, once in 2017), as well as two accounts of DUIs.

