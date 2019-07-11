Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 44 minutes ago

Label SJ confirms Kangin's departure from Super Junior, but he will remain an artist with the company

On July 11, shortly after Kangin personally announced his departure from his group Super Junior, representatives from Label SJ stepped up to confirm the news as true. 

A Label SJ rep told media outlets, "We have decided to respect Kangin's decision to leave the group voluntarily. This does not affect his exclusive contract with the company; however, nothing has been decided regarding his future promotions." 

Earlier, Kangin relayed in a lengthy SNS post to fans that he intends to let go of the name 'Super Junior', in order to prevent further damage to his members and so that he can begin walking alone on his own path. 

Meanwhile, since 2009, Kangin has been involved in issues such as two accounts of police complaints for violence (once in 2009, once in 2017), as well as two accounts of DUIs. 

ygwinner-129 pts 19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago

I mean.. his career was over long time ago. No one would give him a chance after his second mess up drunk driving. So what else can he do? Might as well just retire. Get married. Try to be happy with the rest of your life. He's already in his mid 30s. Too old to be an idol anyway.

red_beryl3,807 pts 7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago

What exactly he's going to do there? Modelling? Messy life as a performance art?🤔

