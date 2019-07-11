'Produce X 101' trainee Choi Byungchan to leave show due to worsening achilles tendinitis

On July 11, Play M Entertainment (formerly Plan A) delivered unfortunate news to fans of Mnet's ongoing survival program 'Produce X 101'.
The label stated,
"Our artist Choi Byungchan, currently appearing on Mnet's 'Produce X 101', will be leaving the program due to his health issues.
Byungchan has been suffering from chronic achilles tendonitis for a while, and the pains caused by the condition have worsened recently, overlapping severely with his mental stress; he has been participating in the training and competition for the program while receiving constant treatment up until now, but it has come to a point where it will be difficult for him to continue.
As a result, Byungchan and our label staff gathered to discuss this topic in depth, and in the end, we've decided on Byungchan's departure from the program; furthermore, he will be unable to participate in this week's 'M! Countdown' stage.
We feel greatly apologetic toward Choi Byungchan's fans who showed him such endless love and support, as well as toward the program's staff, his fellow trainees, and the viewers for delivering this unfortunate news.
We do not plan to withhold any of our support for Choi Byungchan so that he can dedicate some much needed time toward treatment, recovery, and recuperation. Once again, we apologize for bringing unfortunate news. Thank you."
Get well soon, Byungchan!
