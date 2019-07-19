Sulli reveals how her past pregnancy rumors started

Sulli revealed how her past pregnancy rumors started.



On the July 19th episode of JTBC's 'Reply Night', Sulli expressed, "I've been hurt emotionally way too much by people. I was so hurt that I went to the hospital. Even after the examination, they didn't find the cause. Only the gynecological exam was left, and they asked if I wanted one so I got one. People saw me going to take the exam, and that's when the rumors started."



She continued, "A hospital employee took a photo of the medical chart and spread it around. There are lot of incidences of that happening at the hospital. They don't protect your privacy."



Shinji then agreed, "Because of rumors like this, I don't even go close to that department."