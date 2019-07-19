Oh My Girl's Seunghee responds to malicious comments about her looks on 'Reply Night'

Oh My Girl's Seunghee responded to malicious comments about her looks on 'Reply Night'.



On the July 19th episode, Seunghee read a malicious comment that said, "You're ugly, so just shut up. I can't stand looking at your snaggle tooth," and replied, "I don't accept this. I still think my snaggle tooth is a charm I have."



As for a comment that said, "I guess anyone can try to be an idol," the Oh My Girl member said, "Anyone can try to become an idol, but not everyone can become one. If you have the confidence, you should try becoming an idol too."



Seunghee also discussed being called ugly after her debut, saying, "I learned the meaning of a word for the first time after I debuted. My friends told me it means that I'm too ugly to even look at. I was really shocked. I was okay with it, but my mom and dad saw the comments and said, 'We're sorry we couldn't give you better genes.' I got really angry when I heard that. I told them, 'I have more good things than bad, so don't worry.'"



What do you think of the malicious comments?