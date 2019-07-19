Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Oh My Girl's Seunghee responds to malicious comments about her looks on 'Reply Night'

AKP STAFF

Oh My Girl's Seunghee responded to malicious comments about her looks on 'Reply Night'.

On the July 19th episode, Seunghee read a malicious comment that said, "You're ugly, so just shut up. I can't stand looking at your snaggle tooth," and replied, "I don't accept this. I still think my snaggle tooth is a charm I have."

As for a comment that said, "I guess anyone can try to be an idol," the Oh My Girl member said, "Anyone can try to become an idol, but not everyone can become one. If you have the confidence, you should try becoming an idol too." 


Seunghee also discussed being called ugly after her debut, saying, "I learned the meaning of a word for the first time after I debuted. My friends told me it means that I'm too ugly to even look at. I was really shocked. I was okay with it, but my mom and dad saw the comments and said, 'We're sorry we couldn't give you better genes.' I got really angry when I heard that. I told them, 'I have more good things than bad, so don't worry.'"

What do you think of the malicious comments?

2

cloudypeach616 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

You go gurl! Teach those haters how be a human being!!

0

gabbsdoramafreak26 pts 18 minutes ago 1
18 minutes ago

In my opinion she is the prettiest in Oh My Girl. Don't know how others find her ugly.

