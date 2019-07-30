Samuel Kim wishes his late father happy birthday

On July 30, Samuel Kim wished his late father, Jose Arredondo, a happy birthday with a heartfelt message on his Instagram.

He wrote, "Happy birthday dad. Always inside my heart. You are a legend to me. I’ll be like you in the future. I miss you so much. Love you so much dad," and shared photos of visiting his late father's grave, as well as memorable photos from his childhood.

Meanwhile, Samuel Kim's father was allegedly killed back on July 17 in Mexico. Suspecting murder, police are currently investigating the case.

