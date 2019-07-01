Rookie boy group 1Team drops tracklist + album image for comeback mini album 'Just'

Rookie boy group 1Team has revealed the full tracklist for their 2nd mini album, 'Just'!

1Team's upcoming comeback mini album contains a total of 3 tracks - title track "Rolling Rolling", "Tak!", and "Ice In The Cup". The entire album was produced by Divine Channel, and 1Team's very own BC composed track #3 "Ice In The Cup".

You can also check out 1Team's 2nd mini album album image, below! The rookie boy group will be making their first ever comeback since debut this July 11 at 6 PM KST!



