VERIVERY dances to 'Wu' and '119 Remix' from 'Show Me The Money 777' on 'StudioCHOOM'

VERIVERY have delivered a dance cover with songs from the survival program 'Show Me The Money 777'.

"Wu" by Nafla and "119" are songs from Mnet's notorious hip-hop survival show 'SMTM's 7th season, making VERIVERY's cover on M2 very relevant for the return of the show's 8th season. The hip-hop dancing of the seven rookie idols with a blood-red background heightens the anticipation for the survival show, as well as for the boys' own comeback!

Does the hip-hop concept suit VERIVERY quite well?

