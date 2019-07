SISTAR's classic music video for "Alone" has hit a major milestone!

On the evening of July 20 KST, the music video became the former Starship Entertainment girl group's very first to surpass the 100 million YouTube view mark.

Other music videos by the group just below the 100 million mark include "Touch My Body" at 84 million views and sub-unit SISTAR19's "Ma Boy" at 83 million.





Congratulations to the girls on this big achievement!