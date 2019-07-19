'Produce X 101' debut group X1 open their official social media accounts

The X1 boys have just released their final lineup and already have their own official social media accounts.

The Twitter account for 'Produce X 101' uploaded the following post with links to the group's social media links where fans can interact and see what the group is up to as they pursue their official promotions. It seems like plans for the group's debut are already in motion!

Check out their links below.



[X1 OFFICIAL SNS]

Facebook : (link: https://www.facebook.com/x1official101/) facebook.com/x1official101/

Twitter : (link: https://twitter.com/x1official101) twitter.com/x1official101

Instagram : (link: http://instagram.com/x1official101) instagram.com/x1official101

YouTube : (link: http://shorturl.at/aiPT9) shorturl.at/aiPT9

V LIVE : (link: https://channels.vlive.tv/B049DD) channels.vlive.tv/B049DD



