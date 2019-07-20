Cube Entertainment states Lai Kuan Lin has 'no cause' for wanting to terminate contract; claims the idol is well-treated

Cube Entertainment has released a statement regarding the recent confirmation that Lai Kuan Lin has requested to terminate his contract.





"It is true that we have received an exclusive contract termination request from a law firm claiming to be working with Lai Kuan Lin," the agency began in their July 20 press statement.



"A cause for exclusive contract termination has not occurred between the company and Lai Kuan Lin," they continued, adding that they are currently in the middle of figuring out why the request was filed.



"From Lai Kuan Lin's debut to the present, the company has fulfilled our duty as an agency to where he could become an artist that receives love from the public. However, if there are groundless allegations being made about the company, we plan to actively respond through legal action," they concluded.

