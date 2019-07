Baekhyun has been releasing teaser images for the past week now for his debut mini-album 'City Lights' and each one of them does not disappoint!

The most recent set features the idol star posing towards the camera with a mysterious expression on his face. Even without fancy props and flashy outfits, Baekhyun delivers some powerful visuals that have us swooning! SM Entertainment also revealed a short video teaser as well.

Are you excited for his solo debut?