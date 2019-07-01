Lovelyz get ready for their summer concert with 'Alwayz' poster

Lovelyz dropped the poster for their 2nd summer concert.

The girls will be holding 'Alwayz 2' from August 2nd to August 4th at the Olympic Hall. The girls have had various concerts, but this will be a summer concert that fans have been hoping for since the first 'Alwayz'. The teaser above shows quotes from the girls first 'Alwayz' concert.

Tickets will go on sale on Melon for the fanclub later today on the 1st at 8PM KST, and to the general public starting on the 3rd at 8PM KST.