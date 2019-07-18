Netizens think a dog is this DAY6 member's doppelganger

Finding celebrity doppelgangers is always fun but this one has been gaining traction online for its uncanniness!





Netizens have been marveling about the similarities this dog has with a certain idol group with big puppy-like eyes. A recent community forum post stated that their pet dog looks exactly like none other than DAY6's Wonpil and netizens are finding the resemblance absolutely uncanny.





'LOLOL they look so alike.'

'The eyes are exactly the same.'

'They look even more similar after the dog got a haircut.'

'This something I never expected LOL'

'This is crazy they look exactly alike.'









What do you think?





