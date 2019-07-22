Netizens leave negative comments on HyunA's appearance + speculate more about lip fillers

﻿ ﻿ credit: news1

Netizens have previously speculated on HyunA's changing looks and it seems like the talk isn't stopping anytime soon.

HyunA was seen in Sungsoodong, Seoul on July 22 for a shoot with a fashion brand wearing a unique pair of pants that seems like she's wearing shorts underneath her jeans.

Upon seeing the photos, netizens commented:

"Her lips..."

"Everything about her is burdensome to see."

"Her lips are like Jessi's lol"

"I don't understand anyone who says that she's pretty."

"She said her lips are like that because of makeup but I don't think so."





What do you think of this situation?