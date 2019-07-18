Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Netizens criticize Cha Eun Woo for his poor acting on 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung'

ASTRO's Chan Eun Woo is receiving criticism for his acting. His long-awaited drama 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung' co-starring Shin Se Kyung aired its first broadcast on July 17. 


Many netizens have been criticizing Cha Eun Woo, calling him awkward and exaggerated. Netizens have been sharing screenshots of the idol sharing the same surprised expression during the first broadcast. 

There were also many criticisms about his weak enunciation, which became increasingly apparent when he was in a scene with other actors. Many fans have been calling him a 'face genius' for his good looks but his recent performance has raised questions on whether he's prepared to star in a drama. What are your thoughts on Cha Eun Woo's acting? 

  1. Cha Eun Woo
Well the problem with good looking Actors/Idols in dramas is, that the producers only rely on their good looks and don't really let the actors act! They don't really let them have natural facial expression (could look ugly), so every facial expression they make should look pretty and the result is something like this.

What did they expect? Looks =/= talent.

