Netizens criticize Cha Eun Woo for his poor acting on 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung'

ASTRO's Chan Eun Woo is receiving criticism for his acting. His long-awaited drama 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung' co-starring Shin Se Kyung aired its first broadcast on July 17.



Many netizens have been criticizing Cha Eun Woo, calling him awkward and exaggerated. Netizens have been sharing screenshots of the idol sharing the same surprised expression during the first broadcast.

There were also many criticisms about his weak enunciation, which became increasingly apparent when he was in a scene with other actors. Many fans have been calling him a 'face genius' for his good looks but his recent performance has raised questions on whether he's prepared to star in a drama. What are your thoughts on Cha Eun Woo's acting?

