Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

NU'EST's Ren treats fans to an impromptu cover of 'Shallow'

NU'EST's Ren's gifted fans with a cover of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's hit OST "Shallow" from the movie 'A Star is Born'.

The idol member showcased his amazing vocals in a random alleyway in Korea. His caption for his Instagram posts hilariously states: "Where am I? Who am I?". K-pop producer Ryan Jhun also commented: "citizen swag" showing off the two's close relationship. 

여긴어디 나는누구😂 #shallow

Regardless of Ren's confusion, he still delivered a solid cover for his fans. What do you think of his vocal skills?

love minki♥ haha hes biggest gaga fanboy ever ♥ hes so cute ♥

he so amazing love it

