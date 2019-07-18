NU'EST's Ren treats fans to an impromptu cover of 'Shallow'

NU'EST's Ren's gifted fans with a cover of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's hit OST "Shallow" from the movie 'A Star is Born'.

The idol member showcased his amazing vocals in a random alleyway in Korea. His caption for his Instagram posts hilariously states: "Where am I? Who am I?". K-pop producer Ryan Jhun also commented: "citizen swag" showing off the two's close relationship.

Regardless of Ren's confusion, he still delivered a solid cover for his fans. What do you think of his vocal skills?



