NCT's Taeyong revealed to have participated in composing + writing his solo track 'Long Flight'

NCT's Taeyong is the picture of classy in his latest 'SM Station 3' teaser image!

As previously revealed, Taeyong will be next up for 'SM Station 3' with his new solo track "Long Flight", set for release on July 18 at 6 PM KST. While Taeyong has greeted fans with collaboration singles like "Around" with Hitchhiker, "Cure" with producer Yoo Young Jin, and more, this will mark the NCT leader's first ever solo single.

Furthermore, Taeyong participated in both composing and writing the lyrics for "Long Flight", produced by global team Royal Dive.

Meanwhile, NCT 127 will be holding the Paris show of their 'Neo City - The Origin' world tour this July 10. Stay tuned for even more info on Taeyong's upcoming 'SM Station 3' single!

