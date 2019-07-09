Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

6

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

RBW launches audition call for disabled musicians

AKP STAFF

RBW, home to artists like MAMAMOO, ONEUS, ONEWE, Vromance, and more, will be recruiting disabled musicians through it's 'Dream Bridge' project. 

According to the audition call poster below, the 'Dream Bridge' project will be directed by the Korea Culture Association for Disabled, with sponsorship by Good With Us. RBW will be in charge of discovering talented individuals and providing training services including vocal and dance lessons, recording and performance experience, etc. 

RBW employees as well as artist have been involved in various campaigns and projects to give back to the community, including through donations, volunteer work, event performances, and more. Through the 'Dream Bridge' project, RBW aims to discover talented individuals who can play the drums, guitar, piano, bass, and also compose/write music. After approximately a year of training, the company plans to debut new artists by 2020. 

  1. misc.
1 2,410 Share 100% Upvoted

0

mickeymichelleg129 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Yes!!! I love it!!! I cant wait to see these artist debut next year!!

Share
misc.
10 Idol Stereotypes That Get On Our Nerves
4 hours ago   14   12,273
misc.
Popular Korean MC sued for abusing a trainee
8 hours ago   32   40,751

allkpop in your Inbox