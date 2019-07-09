RBW launches audition call for disabled musicians

RBW, home to artists like MAMAMOO, ONEUS, ONEWE, Vromance, and more, will be recruiting disabled musicians through it's 'Dream Bridge' project.

According to the audition call poster below, the 'Dream Bridge' project will be directed by the Korea Culture Association for Disabled, with sponsorship by Good With Us. RBW will be in charge of discovering talented individuals and providing training services including vocal and dance lessons, recording and performance experience, etc.

RBW employees as well as artist have been involved in various campaigns and projects to give back to the community, including through donations, volunteer work, event performances, and more. Through the 'Dream Bridge' project, RBW aims to discover talented individuals who can play the drums, guitar, piano, bass, and also compose/write music. After approximately a year of training, the company plans to debut new artists by 2020.



