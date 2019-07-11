Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Music Video
GFriend reveal choreography MV for 'Fever'

GFriend have revealed the choreography music video for "Fever".

Fans can take a look at the full choreography for their latest summer track. "Fever" is the title track of their 7th mini album 'Fever Season', and as previously revealed, the sweet pop track is about a blossoming romance that can be compared to a tropical evening.

Watch GFriend's "Fever" choreography MV above and the original here if you missed it.

GFriend has some of the best and hardest choreography. The members are great dancers.

