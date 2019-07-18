Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 25 minutes ago

NCT Dream continue the mystery with Haechan & Renjun's individual 'BOOM' teaser images

Haechan and Renjun are the final two members of NCT Dream to complete the group's dark and mysterious comeback teaser photos!

For their upcoming 3rd mini album 'We Boom', the NCT Dream boys are taking on a much more mature, secretive vibe, as the members seem to be home alone late at night, roaming the house unchecked and untamed. 

Meanwhile, the NCT Dream boys plan on greeting their fans with a special, comeback spoiler 'V Live' broadcast this July 25 at 8:30 PM KST, in order to share behind stories, play games, and more. NCT Dream's 3rd mini album 'We Boom', containing title track "BOOM" as well as 5 other tracks, drops online this July 26 at 6 PM KST. The physical album is set for release on July 29. 

