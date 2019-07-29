Mnet's 'World Klass' idol project reveal their 20th and last trainee, Lim





Mnet's 'World Klass' has unveiled their last contestant for the global idol project, American trainee, Lim.

Lim is the only contestant of the show to come from the US, with the overwhelming majority of the trainees unsurprisingly coming from Asian countries.

Profile images of Lim were posted to 'World Klass's various social media sites, including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Lim is in charge of vocals and boasts unique and charismatic visuals, which have already caught the attention of netizens worldwide.

The show was filmed in three regions in Seoul, New York, and Los Angeles, with the intent of creating a "world class" idol group that is strengthened through the diversity of its members. Renowned foreign producers and artists as well as top notch Korean mentors and guests are also expected to appear on the show to actively support the growth of the trainees. The final ten trainees remaining will debut under the name, 'TOO', which stands for "Ten Oriented Orchestra".

'World Klass' premieres this September on Mnet Channel and the V Live app.



