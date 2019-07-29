Melomance's Kim Min Seok to make his acting debut in upcoming web drama series

Melomance's Kim Min Seok has been confirmed to star in the lead role of the upcoming web drama series, 'I Asked "Is It Love" and Answered "Love"' (literal translation).

Kim Min Seok, who is one half of the indie-folk duo, will not have to stretch too far into his imagination as he has taken on the role of a singer-songwriter in the series.

The singer has been keeping his fans up to date on filming through his social media. Despite it being his first attempt at acting, he has received praise from the crew for his acting and work ethic.

Melomance is made up of vocalist, Kim Min Seok and pianist, Jeong Dong Hwan. They have been active since 2015 and are known for OST tracks such as "Good Day" from 'Mr. Sunshine', as well as original songs such as "Gift" and "Just Friends". Their most recent single, "You&I" has maintained a high position on music charts since its release.

The new web drama series starring Kim Min Seok is set to premiere in early August.






