Mnet's new global boy group survival project 'World Klass' unveils next Korean trainee Chi Hoon

Mnet's upcoming new global boy group survival project 'World Klass' has another Korean trainee to introduce to viewers, by the name of Chi Hoon.

Similar to fellow Korean trainee Chan, revealed yesterday, Chi Hoon's strengths are in rap, vocals, and producing. The trainee can be seen sporting stark, pastel blue hair paired with similar pastel eyebrows, matching well with his delicate facial features.

Meanwhile, Mnet's upcoming boy group project 'World Klass' will pit 20 male trainees from all over the world in a series of intense survival rounds, selecting a total of 10 members to debut in a K-Pop group called TOO (Ten Oriented Orchestra).

'World Klass' premieres via Mnet and 'V Live' beginning this September.



