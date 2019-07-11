'Produce 101' season 1's Kim So Hee parts ways with Music Works

Idol, singer, and actress Kim So Hee, known for her appearance on Mnet's 'Produce 101' season 1, will be parting ways with her label Music Works.

On July 11, Music Works stated, "Our exclusive contract with Kim So Hee has come to an end. After a lengthy and serious discussion, we come to an agreement to not renew." The label also added, "We would like to once again thank Kim So Hee for giving her best efforts during her contract period. We ask for your unchanging love toward Kim So Hee, and the label will also cheer on her future path."





After promoting as a member of 'Produce 101' season 1 project group I.B.I, Kim So Hee debuted as a solo artist in November of 2017 with 'The Fillette'. Best of luck to Kim So Hee in her future promotions!