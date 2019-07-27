Jinusean's Sean and Akdong Musician team up to perform at a charity concert for Compassion International

Jinusean's Sean and Akdong Musician took to the stage together for a "Flower Concert" held by the humanitarian organization, Compassion International, to raise funds for children living in poverty around the world.

Both artists are already involved with Compassion, with Sean serving as a promotional ambassador and the Akdong Musician members being charity sponsors for the Korea chapter of this organization.

The concert took place at the Paradise City Grand Ballroom in Incheon and attracted more than 1,400 people. At the concert audiences enjoyed colorful performances of Akdong Musican hits featuring Sean such as, "Dinosaur", "Give Love", and "Last Goodbye". In one special moment during the concert, Suhyun and Chanhyuk introduced the children they had been sponsoring since 2017, seven year old Isabella from Ghana and now-eighteen year old Juan from the Dominican Republic.

The organization also hosted a cycling event to raise money for the cause, where the amount of money donated by partnered companies depended on the distance visitors cycled outside the concert hall.



Compassion Korea was established in 2003 to give back the love they received from the rest of the world when Korea was poor country. As of now around 120,000 children are being raised through Korean sponsors.