KNK has unveiled two more image teasers for their comeback.

On July 8, KNK released another group photo and a short clip that shows the boys posing like models against a blue curtain. This new mini album, titled 'KNK S/S COLLECTION', has a runway concept to showcase looks and concept for the spring/summer season. Check out the instrumental teaser here if you haven't yet!

Stay tuned for more updates until KNK's official comeback.