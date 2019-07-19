Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Kim Go Eun lists her favorite male co-star of all-time

Actress Kim Go Eun has starred alongside many hunky male stars but there is one she likes the best!

On the July 19 broadcast of KBS's 'Entertainment Weekly', while promoting her new movie, 'Yooyeol's Music Album' with co-star Jung Hae In, Kim Go Eun was asked: "who is the best actor that you know?"


Kim Go Eun had previously worked with Gong Yoo, Park Bo Gun, Lee Sung Kyun, Park Hae Jin and more but chose Jung Hae In as her favorite! 

Jung Hae In had made a brief cameo in 'Goblin'. It seems like he made a big impression on her! He stated, "I didn't appear for very long on that drama but she said to me that it'd be nice if we met again on set, which was very touching. She was someone I wanted to work with for a while."

