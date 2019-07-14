Kang Daniel drops image teaser for solo debut with 'Color On Me'

Kang Daniel has dropped another poster for his debut!

On July 15, Konnect Entertainment unveiled the title for Kang Daniel's highly anticipated solo debut -- "Color On Me". The poster image shows the color gradient of the concept, a shade that transforms from deep blue to hot pink from top down.

After a few legal hiccups prior to this debut, Kang Daniel once again displayed the power of his own fanbase when the official website crashed in the wake of his debut announcement.

Stay tuned for more details until the official release on July 25!