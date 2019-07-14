Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

3

3

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 40 minutes ago

Kang Daniel drops image teaser for solo debut with 'Color On Me'

AKP STAFF

Kang Daniel has dropped another poster for his debut!

On July 15, Konnect Entertainment unveiled the title for Kang Daniel's highly anticipated solo debut -- "Color On Me". The poster image shows the color gradient of the concept, a shade that transforms from deep blue to hot pink from top down. 

After a few legal hiccups prior to this debut, Kang Daniel once again displayed the power of his own fanbase when the official website crashed in the wake of his debut announcement.

Stay tuned for more details until the official release on July 25!

  1. Kang Daniel
1 1,568 Share 50% Upvoted

0

auflauf11 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

find.new.graphic.designer.

Share
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
B-Free apologizes to BTS & ARMYs - Knetz react
9 hours ago   44   33,198

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND