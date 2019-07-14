EXO-SC go for a relaxing drive in fresh 'What a Life’ teaser images

EXO's exciting new unit is about to make their debut!

As reported, Chanyeol and Sehun have teamed up to drop their 1st mini-album as a brand new EXO unit. With three title tracks ready to be released, the unit has collaborated with hit-maker producers Dynamic Duo's Gaeko and Divine Channel for the entire album!

In the new teaser photos, the duo individually pose near a retro convertible, where it appears to be parked in different locations in California.

Stay tuned for more teasers until the full release on July 22!