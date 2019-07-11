Kang Daniel announces his solo debut with image teaser + website crashes within minutes of announcement

Kang Daniel has announced his solo debut date and perhaps a new stage name with a recent image teaser.

The star's name has been stylized as 'daniel K' and features pink and purple color swatches. It seems like his solo debut date is set for July 25. Kang Daniel recently posted a photo announcing that he was done recording and it seems like he's officially gearing up to start his official promotions as a solo artist. Anticipation is already rising as Konnect Entertainment's website has crashed due to high traffic within minutes of the announcement.

Are you excited to see what he has to offer?