News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 47 minutes ago

Kang Daniel (Daniel K) releases highlight medley for his debut mini-album 'Color On Me'

Although Daniel K (Kang Daniel) hasn't revealed to fans a release schedule, he's making sure that they're well-fed with teasers and glimpses at his highly anticipated solo release 'Color On You'

He has released a series of audio teaser snippets for every single track on his mini-album through his Instagram account and uploaded a full highlight medley on Youtube as well. The songs show off the star's English singing and show a variety of genres but focus primarily on smooth R&B. 

Check out the highlight medley below! 

inspiritgt72 pts 41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago

Kang Daniel’s voice is so good I am shook

fantasticlau579 pts 25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago

He auditioned to PD101 as a rapper but now he became a vocalist. I'm not complaining, though. His singing is better than his rapping and his voice is beautiful.

