Kang Daniel (Daniel K) releases highlight medley for his debut mini-album 'Color On Me'

Although Daniel K (Kang Daniel) hasn't revealed to fans a release schedule, he's making sure that they're well-fed with teasers and glimpses at his highly anticipated solo release 'Color On You'.

He has released a series of audio teaser snippets for every single track on his mini-album through his Instagram account and uploaded a full highlight medley on Youtube as well. The songs show off the star's English singing and show a variety of genres but focus primarily on smooth R&B.

Check out the highlight medley below!