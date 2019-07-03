Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Kaeun delivers a handwritten letter to fans after news of her departure from Pledis

Shortly after official news of her departure from her 8-year label Pledis Entertainment, Kaeun delivered a neatly handwritten letter to fans via her Instagram. 

She wrote:

"Hello. This is Kaeun. I'm greeting you for the first time in a long time. I'm not sure where to start... I'm not sure if I can fully relay all of the feelings of thankfulness and apology... This is the hardest letter I've ever had to write. 

First, I want to apologize to the fans who must be upset by the news of my contract expiration, as I am now unable to be with you on more stages. And I also want to thank you for your kind, unchanging support. The time that I spent with fans after debuting as After School's Kaeun was such a dreamlike, happy time for me. I am thankful that the people I spent such a happy time with were my members, the unnies. 

And to president Han Sung Soo and all of the Pledis staff, who allowed me a life as After School's Kaeun! Thank you for cherishing me and watching over me. I will do my best always, with a thankful heart!

From here on, I will be greeting fans as Lee Kaeun rather than After School's Kaeun, but I will not forget the times that I've spent until now. As I remain thankful for your hearts, I will work hard to meet you more often!

I will try my best to show you an even better side of me. I will become a better person. Please stay with me from here on as well. Once again, thank you and I love you.

Sincerely, Kaeun."

Best of luck to Kaeun in all of her future endeavors!

진심으로 감사드리고 사랑합니다.

Mmf52
11 minutes ago

Good luck Kaeun! There's a

GG-in-training out there, in need of a leader like u.

Wherever u are, yr fans will wait for u!

Iamkathy413
18 minutes ago

I'm just happy that she left this crapy label cuz baby girl deserves a beautiful and aspiring life ahead ❤️

