Kaeun delivers a handwritten letter to fans after news of her departure from Pledis

Shortly after official news of her departure from her 8-year label Pledis Entertainment, Kaeun delivered a neatly handwritten letter to fans via her Instagram.

She wrote:

"Hello. This is Kaeun. I'm greeting you for the first time in a long time. I'm not sure where to start... I'm not sure if I can fully relay all of the feelings of thankfulness and apology... This is the hardest letter I've ever had to write.



First, I want to apologize to the fans who must be upset by the news of my contract expiration, as I am now unable to be with you on more stages. And I also want to thank you for your kind, unchanging support. The time that I spent with fans after debuting as After School's Kaeun was such a dreamlike, happy time for me. I am thankful that the people I spent such a happy time with were my members, the unnies.



And to president Han Sung Soo and all of the Pledis staff, who allowed me a life as After School's Kaeun! Thank you for cherishing me and watching over me. I will do my best always, with a thankful heart!



From here on, I will be greeting fans as Lee Kaeun rather than After School's Kaeun, but I will not forget the times that I've spent until now. As I remain thankful for your hearts, I will work hard to meet you more often!



I will try my best to show you an even better side of me. I will become a better person. Please stay with me from here on as well. Once again, thank you and I love you.



Sincerely, Kaeun."

Best of luck to Kaeun in all of her future endeavors!