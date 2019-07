On July 4, a representative from MAKEUS Entertainment confirmed to media outlets, "It's true that Sunmi's manager resigned recently due to personal reasons."

The label also relayed that even before manager Lee Hae Joo's resignation, Sunmi has been working with a new manager for some time. Back in August of last year, Sunmi garnered attention for her sisterly chemistry with her manager at the time, Lee Hae Joo, on MBC's 'Point of Omniscient Interference'.