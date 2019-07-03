Go behind the scenes with Ong Seong Wu, Kim Hyang Ki, & more during their 'At Eighteen' character poster shoot!

JTBC's upcoming Mon-Tues drama series 'At Eighteen' has revealed behind-the-scenes films of Ong Seong Wu, Kim Hyang Ki, Shin Seung Woo, and Jang Ki Yong during their character poster photoshoot!

On a bright and early, summer morning, each of the cast members go into character with Ong Seong Wu as the story's lonely new student Jun Woo, Kim Hyang Ki as the bookworm model student Soo Bin, Shin Seung Woo as the dark and mysterious student Hwi Young, and Jang Ki Yong as the students' rookie teacher, Oh Han Gyul.

You can also catch a glimpse of some of the cast members' interactions, in between photoshoots! It looks like the male cast members have already become super chummy, while the youngest and female cast member Kim Hyang Ki is still getting to know everyone. Meanwhile, JTBC's newest youth romance drama 'At Eighteen' premieres this July 22 at 9:30 PM KST!

