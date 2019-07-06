Jun Ji hyun rumored to make her return to film after four years with director Choi Dong Hoon

Superstar actress, Jun Ji Hyun has been causing a stir with rumors surrounding her possible return to the silver screen with director Choi Dong Hoon's upcoming crime science-fiction project, 'Alien' (working title).

The actress up until this point had put a pause on her career to focus on childcare, following the birth of her second son back in January 2018.

Jun Ji Hyun and Choi Dong Hoon boast a close relationship, with the actress starring two of the director's blockbuster hits, 'The Thieves' (2012) and 'Assassination' (2015).



Choi Dong Hoon has been steadily working on his new project 'Alien' since the completion of 'Assassination' four years ago, and it has already been drawing keen attention from the public for its rumored cast, which includes 'Reply 1988' star, Ryu Joon Yeol, 'Mr. Sunshine' actress, Kim Tae Ri, and even actor, Kim Woo Bin, who has been on an indefinite hiatus following his cancer diagnosis in 2017.

Both Jun Ji Hyun and Kim Woo Bin's publicists have made official statements on the matter, both stating that they have indeed received unofficial offers, but have not made a decision yet based on the fact that they have not received an official scenario. Kim Woo Bin's team added that he is still focusing on his health and recovery. Ryu Joon Yeol and Kim Tae Ri have also not made their decisions yet based on similar reasons.





Choi Dong Hoon and multiple film officials are holding a optimistic outlook on the matter, stating that, "Jun Ji Hyun is considering this role in a positive light. The final decision is expected to arrive soon."