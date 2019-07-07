Kim Jae Hwan goes from cute to cool in new album jacket photos for mini album 'Another'







Kim Jae Hwan has released a treasure trove of photos from the album jacket shoot for his first mini album, 'Another'.

The photos are all portraits of the singer in front of a variety of indoor and outdoor backdrops with outfits ranging from casual denim to all-black formal wear, drawing on both the cute and charismatic sides of the singer.

Kim Jae Hwan's mini album, 'Another', marks the beginning of his career as a solo artist. The album features the title track, "Begin Again", which took the number one spot twice on MBC's 'Show Champion'.

Here are just a few photos to get you started on the 50+ photos from this shoot.