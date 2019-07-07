Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

4

0

News
Posted by porst AKP STAFF 16 minutes ago

Kim Jae Hwan goes from cute to cool in new album jacket photos for mini album 'Another'

AKP STAFF



Kim Jae Hwan has released a treasure trove of photos from the album jacket shoot for his first mini album, 'Another'. 

The photos are all portraits of the singer in front of a variety of indoor and outdoor backdrops with outfits ranging from casual denim to all-black formal wear, drawing on both the cute and charismatic sides of the singer.

Kim Jae Hwan's mini album, 'Another', marks the beginning of his career as a solo artist. The album features the title track, "Begin Again", which took the number one spot twice on MBC's 'Show Champion'.

Here are just a few photos to get you started on the 50+ photos from this shoot.

  1. Kim Jae Hwan
0 376 Share 100% Upvoted
Sungjae, Sungwoon, Junsu (XIA), Minhyun, Seungkwan
Kim Junsu celebrates his 400th musical stage
6 hours ago   7   11,224
Sungjae, Sungwoon, Junsu (XIA), Minhyun, Seungkwan
Kim Junsu celebrates his 400th musical stage
6 hours ago   7   11,224

allkpop in your Inbox