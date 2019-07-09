Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

6

3

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 53 minutes ago

Eun Ji Won performs hilarious dance covers to songs by ITZY and Kim Chung Ha

AKP STAFF

Eun Ji Won got viewers in stitches after covering ITZY's "DALLA DALLA" and Kim Chung Ha's "Almost Midnight" on the July 9 broadcast of 'Idol Room.'

The veteran idol and legendary Sech Kies members showed his true class by immediately being able to cover the dancers after watching footage of the choreography. Although he does get the right points of the choreography, he performs it in a very funny and cute manner.  

Check out the full episode below where the dancing starts at 31:30. 

  1. Eun Ji Won
0 992 Share 67% Upvoted
misc.
Popular Korean MC sued for abusing a trainee
2 hours ago   16   15,457
misc.
Popular Korean MC sued for abusing a trainee
2 hours ago   16   15,457
misc.
Popular Korean MC sued for abusing a trainee
2 hours ago   16   15,457

allkpop in your Inbox