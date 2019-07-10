ITZY are ready for summer in the second set of teaser images for 'IT'Z ICY'

ITZY is ready for summer and the girls are celebrating their comeback with popsicles for their first mini-album 'IT'Z ICY'.

The girls look like they're straight out of an advertisement posing cutely with brightly colored popsicles. Unlike their last set of teaser images, the girls are taking the concept of "icy" in a different direction. The neon summer outfits and sparkly effects definitely show that their next song is going to be a summer bop.

Are you excited to see this rookie girl group make a comeback?