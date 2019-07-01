Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

6

5

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

IOI prepare for comeback; start shooting album jacket photos today

AKP STAFF

'Produce 101' project group IOI is already getting to work on their comeback! 

On July 1, press sources revealed that the nine returning members are currently shooting their comeback album's jacket images.

The update comes less than a day after it was announced that IOI would be reuniting for a new album set for release this October.

Meanwhile, IOI was the first project group from the popular Mnet survival series 'Produce 101.' The group went on to release a number of singles, including "Dream Girls," "Whatta Man," "Very Very Very," and "Downpour." They performed their final concert in January 2017 upon the expiration of their contracts.

  1. IOI
3 4,257 Share 55% Upvoted

1

Down2Earth551 pts 36 minutes ago 0
36 minutes ago

After the confirmation of IOI reunion, can we expect a reunion of Wanna One? Who will be the center in this IOI reunion since Somi will be absent? I vote for Chungha, and I hope the concept of this IOI album be any concept but cutie. All of them are veteran idols and they already outgrow of being cuties.

Share

-2

BetterM4 pts 51 minutes ago 1
51 minutes ago

idk why Chung Ha with a great solo career needs to be in IOI music again. The others flop girls needed it, but she? ... its gonna be painful watch her perform again sux awesome songs (irony on) like Pick Me,Dreamgirls or Very Very Very xd

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

New BigHit CBO - The game changer of K-Pop!
5 hours ago   1   3,875
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
BTS concerts are biggest hit of 2019
21 hours ago   3   1,405

allkpop in your Inbox