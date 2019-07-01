IOI prepare for comeback; start shooting album jacket photos today

'Produce 101' project group IOI is already getting to work on their comeback!

On July 1, press sources revealed that the nine returning members are currently shooting their comeback album's jacket images.





The update comes less than a day after it was announced that IOI would be reuniting for a new album set for release this October.

Meanwhile, IOI was the first project group from the popular Mnet survival series 'Produce 101.' The group went on to release a number of singles, including "Dream Girls," "Whatta Man," "Very Very Very," and "Downpour." They performed their final concert in January 2017 upon the expiration of their contracts.