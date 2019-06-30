Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 17 minutes ago

Heize's label Studio Blu launches official SNS accounts, officially announcing IOI's reunion in October

On July 1, Studio Blu, a subsidiary company of CJ E&M as well as home to artists like Heize, Davii, Truedy, and $ammy, launched its official SNS accounts on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Via their official Instagram, Studio Blu delivered the following announcement, alongside an image of project group IOI's official logo:


"Hello. This is Studio Blu. We notify you news of IOI's official reunion, after the end of their promotions back on January, 2017.⠀

Hello? This is IOI.

During our last concert, we promised, 'Let's meet again'. As much as fans hoped, we also dreamed of a reunion in one corner of our hearts while each promoting diligently in our own places. 

Now, in October of 2019, Kim Se Jung, Choi Yoo Jung, Kim Chung Ha, Kim So HyeZhou Jieqiong, Jung Chae Yeon, Kim Do Yeon, Kang Mina, and Lim Na Young have decided to stand before all of you a littler earlier than planned, as IOI again. 

We believe the biggest reason was our desire to greet our fans, who waited for us with unchanging hearts, even a day earlier. Even though they cannot be with us this time, Jeon So Mi and Yoo Yeon Jung will also be cheering us on from close by. 

From here on, we will actively communicate the upcoming preparation process for IOI's return, as well as promotions schedules. Once again, we are so happy to deliver this news to our fans who have been waiting for us, and thank you."⠀

Make sure to follow Studio Blu's official SNS accounts below for the latest updates on the return of IOI!

안녕하세요. 스튜디오 블루입니다. ⠀⠀⠀ 지난 2017년 1월 공식 활동을 종료한 아이오아이(I.O.I)의 재결합 소식 알려드립니다. - 안녕하세요? 아이오아이(I.O.I)입니다. ⠀⠀⠀ 마지막 콘서트에서 우리는 "다시 만나자"를 약속 했습니다. 팬 분들이 염원하는 만큼이나 저희도 마음 한 켠에는 늘 재결합을 꿈꾸며 각자의 자리에서 열심히 달려왔습니다. ⠀⠀⠀ 그리고 2019년 10월, 김세정, 최유정, 청하, 김소혜, 주결경, 정채연, 김도연, 강미나, 임나영은 아이오아이라는 이름으로 좀 더 일찍 다시 여러분들 앞에 서기로 하였습니다. ⠀⠀⠀ 한결 같은 마음으로 기다려 주신 팬 분들을 위해 하루 빨리 만나고 싶은 마음이 가장 컸던 것 같습니다. 이번 순간은 함께 하지 못하였지만 전소미, 유연정도 가장 가까이에서 응원의 힘을 전해줄 것입니다. ⠀⠀⠀ 이제 아이오아이라는 이름으로 앞으로의 준비 과정 및 활동 스케줄도 수시로 소통하도록 할 것입니다. 다시 한 번 기다려 주신 팬 여러분께 소식을 전할 수 있게 되어 기쁘며 감사 드립니다.

