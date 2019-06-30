Heize's label Studio Blu launches official SNS accounts, officially announcing IOI's reunion in October

On July 1, Studio Blu, a subsidiary company of CJ E&M as well as home to artists like Heize, Davii, Truedy, and $ammy, launched its official SNS accounts on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Via their official Instagram, Studio Blu delivered the following announcement, alongside an image of project group IOI's official logo:





Make sure to follow Studio Blu's official SNS accounts below for the latest updates on the return of IOI!





안녕하세요. 스튜디오 블루입니다.



지난 2017년 1월 공식 활동을 종료한 아이오아이(I.O.I)의 재결합 소식 알려드립니다.https://t.co/o9YPKgLtqHhttps://t.co/cyBI8XUKUK pic.twitter.com/jxemi7nvIT — STUDIO BLU l 스튜디오블루 (@studioblu_ofcl) June 30, 2019