Heize's label Studio Blu launches official SNS accounts, officially announcing IOI's reunion in October

On July 1, Studio Blu, a subsidiary company of CJ E&M as well as home to artists like Heize, Davii, Truedy, and $ammy, launched its official SNS accounts on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
Via their official Instagram, Studio Blu delivered the following announcement, alongside an image of project group IOI's official logo:
"Hello. This is Studio Blu. We notify you news of IOI's official reunion, after the end of their promotions back on January, 2017.⠀
Hello? This is IOI.
During our last concert, we promised, 'Let's meet again'. As much as fans hoped, we also dreamed of a reunion in one corner of our hearts while each promoting diligently in our own places.
Now, in October of 2019, Kim Se Jung, Choi Yoo Jung, Kim Chung Ha, Kim So Hye, Zhou Jieqiong, Jung Chae Yeon, Kim Do Yeon, Kang Mina, and Lim Na Young have decided to stand before all of you a littler earlier than planned, as IOI again.
We believe the biggest reason was our desire to greet our fans, who waited for us with unchanging hearts, even a day earlier. Even though they cannot be with us this time, Jeon So Mi and Yoo Yeon Jung will also be cheering us on from close by.
From here on, we will actively communicate the upcoming preparation process for IOI's return, as well as promotions schedules. Once again, we are so happy to deliver this news to our fans who have been waiting for us, and thank you."⠀
