Big Hit opens information on dates for the 'BTS EXHIBITION IN THE U.S. 24/7 = Serendipity (오,늘)' in Los Angeles

ARMYs in Los Angeles have another event that they can go to in order to express their love for BTS.

You thought we'd tease you??? We're not monsters! @bts_bighit announce tour dates & tickets for Los Angeles BTS EXHIBITION IN THE U.S. '24/7 = Serendipity (오,늘)'



Check it out >>> https://t.co/T9hFEXQJIa pic.twitter.com/eToWbER7PJ — AXS (@axs) July 23, 2019

A tweet from touring company AXS indicated that Big Hit Entertainment released information on the 'BTS EXHIBITION IN THE U.S. 24/7 = Serendipity (오,늘)' in Los Angeles! The exhibit was previously held in New York and Chicago and is now making its' way to the west coast of the US. Fans can view tour memories, photos that the members took themselves, and special edition merchandise that can only be purchased at the exhibit.

