Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

14

16

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Big Hit opens information on dates for the 'BTS EXHIBITION IN THE U.S. 24/7 = Serendipity (오,늘)' in Los Angeles

AKP STAFF

ARMYs in Los Angeles have another event that they can go to in order to express their love for BTS.

A tweet from touring company AXS indicated that Big Hit Entertainment released information on the 'BTS EXHIBITION IN THE U.S. 24/7 = Serendipity (오,늘)' in Los Angeles! The exhibit was previously held in New York and Chicago and is now making its' way to the west coast of the US. Fans can view tour memories, photos that the members took themselves, and special edition merchandise that can only be purchased at the exhibit.

You can find out more information here.

  1. BTS
1 1,742 Share 47% Upvoted

0

joanner221,956 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I went to the one in New York and it’s so worth it! 👌👌👌

Share
misc.
'Produce X 101' group BY9 may get a debut
5 hours ago   28   14,594
VAV
VAV releases MV for 'Give Me More'
2 hours ago   1   533
IZ*ONE
Watch IZ*ONE's upbeat dance CF for 'G Market'!
22 hours ago   4   3,550

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND