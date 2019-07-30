Hayoung poses happily among desserts for her debut mini-album

A-Pink's Hayoung is definitely preparing to bring fans a cute and summery debut mini-album and this latest teaser image implies that the songs will be as delightful as dessert!

Hayoung is posing cheerfully while being surrounded by colorful cupcakes and other desserts in a colorful paint splotched white shirt. Her latest teaser images seems to be revealing some of the lyrics on her upcoming work as well, stating "OH! My mouth is full. Sweeter than chocolate ice."

Are you excited to see Hayoung make her solo debut?