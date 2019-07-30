Netizens praise Jay Park for wearing a Korean flag hat on his way to Japan

﻿ ASIA TODAY ﻿ ﻿ ﻿

Korean netizens definitely have interesting things to compliment celebrities about and this is one ironic example.

Jay Park was seen at Gimpo Airport wearing a Nike Korea hat with the Korean flag on it. He is currently heading to Haneda airport for his schedules in Japan. Although some believe it is unlikely that Jay Park wore the Korean flag on purpose as he is currently promoting as an endorsement model for Nike Korea, netizens are praising him, stating:

"Wow look at his sense."

"He's going there for his world tour in Japan. Make lots of money!"

"I'm not even his fan but I really respect this. He's American yet he's brave enough to wear the flag into Japan."

"This is really admirable."





There have been boycotts of Japanese products in Korea prompted by Japan's sudden export controls of high-tech materials to South Korea.