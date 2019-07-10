Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

Actress Kim Hye Soo stresses she cut off contact with her mother 8 years ago, 1.3 billion debt has nothing to do with her

On July 10, shortly after news that actress Kim Hye Soo's mother is under fire for a debt controversy of approximately 1.3 billion KRW (~1.1 million USD), the actress's legal representative stepped up with an official statement of response. 

Kim Hye Soo's legal rep clarified, "Kim Hye Soo's mother is known to have caused [her daughter] debt issues since over 10 years ago. Not only does Kim Hye Soo have no idea of the crimes that her mother committed, but even though she has never received any gains herself from her mother, she has lived her life burdened by debts on behalf of her mother."

The legal rep continued, "Around 2012, Kim Hye Soo suffered a great hardship due to a debt caused by her mother, which the actress was incapable of paying off even with her entire fortune. After obtaining a firm promise to never cause such an incident again, Kim Hye Soo cut off all contact with her mother at that time."

Stressing that the actress has no responsibility over any of her mother's crimes, Kim Hye Soo's legal representative asked media outlets as well as the public to refrain from spreading any false rumors or malicious content which can prove damaging to the actress's character.

Guesstar 27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago

It must have been stressful for her to have to deal with a problematic mother, a case of role reversal here. It’s sad to see an estranged mother and daughter relationship, instead of a usually tight knit one. If she did not co-sign the loans, then legally she should not be responsible for her mum’s debts, if it’s in accordance to the law there.

DTRT 27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago

Sounds like her mother has victimized her for at least the second time.

