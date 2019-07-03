MONSTA X's Hyungwon and VIXX's Hongbin have dropped their music video teaser for "Cool Love".
In the MV teaser, Hyungwon and Hongbin relax under the stars with a refreshing, cola theme. "Cool Love", produced by dress, is part of Starship Entertainment's collaboration with Pepsi.
Hyungwon x Hongbin's collab track drops on July 10 KST. Watch their MV teaser above!
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
3
1
Posted by31 minutes ago
MONSTA X's Hyungwon & VIXX's Hongbin relax under the stars in 'Cool Love' MV teaser
MONSTA X's Hyungwon and VIXX's Hongbin have dropped their music video teaser for "Cool Love".
1 561 Share 75% Upvoted
Log in to comment