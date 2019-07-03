MONSTA X's Hyungwon & VIXX's Hongbin relax under the stars in 'Cool Love' MV teaser

MONSTA X's Hyungwon and VIXX's Hongbin have dropped their music video teaser for "Cool Love".



In the MV teaser, Hyungwon and Hongbin relax under the stars with a refreshing, cola theme. "Cool Love", produced by dress, is part of Starship Entertainment's collaboration with Pepsi.



Hyungwon x Hongbin's collab track drops on July 10 KST. Watch their MV teaser above!