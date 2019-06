YoonA will be demonstrating her acting chops by appearing in a movie!

'E.X.I.T' will be featuring actor Jo Jung Suk and YoonA, and seems to be an adventure thriller film. The movie trailer has comedic undertones and follows unemployed and desperately single Yongnam (Jo Jung Suk) trying to navigate through his life when disaster hits in the form of a poisonous gas spreading through the city.

'E.X.I.T.' is set to release in the summer of 2019. Check out the trailer below.