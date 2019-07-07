Girl's Day Hyeri's agency apologizes on behalf of the mention of sister's shopping mall on 'DoReMi Market'

Hyeri has apologized for her actions on 'Amazing Saturday'.

On July 7, Girl's Day member Hyeri promoted her sister's online shopping mall during an episode of 'DoReMi Market', a segment of 'Amazing Saturday' on tvN. She was under fire for promoting a personal relation's business for her own advantage without prior agreement. The shopping mall, called 'Amaretto', had even made Naver's real-time search engine, a sign that her mention had caused much stir among the public.

As Hyeri's action was nevertheless frowned upon by several audience members, Hyeri's agency Creative Group ING formally apologized online.:

"We apologize for Hyeri's inconsiderate mention on 'Amazing Saturday's 'DoReMi Market' that aired on the 6th. We did not think that her talk could bring issues and discomfort, even though the intentions were purely for the program's enjoyment. (She) will acknowledge the situation, reflect on it, and act more thoughtfully from now on so that such occurrence is not repeated. Once again, we apologize to everyone who felt uncomfortable due to this incident, regardless of her intentions."