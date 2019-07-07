Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

3

1

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 40 minutes ago

Girl's Day Hyeri's agency apologizes on behalf of the mention of sister's shopping mall on 'DoReMi Market'

AKP STAFF

Hyeri has apologized for her actions on 'Amazing Saturday'.

On July 7, Girl's Day member Hyeri promoted her sister's online shopping mall during an episode of 'DoReMi Market', a segment of 'Amazing Saturday' on tvN. She was under fire for promoting a personal relation's business for her own advantage without prior agreement. The shopping mall, called 'Amaretto', had even made Naver's real-time search engine, a sign that her mention had caused much stir among the public.

As Hyeri's action was nevertheless frowned upon by several audience members, Hyeri's agency Creative Group ING formally apologized online.:

"We apologize for Hyeri's inconsiderate mention on 'Amazing Saturday's 'DoReMi Market' that aired on the 6th. We did not think that her talk could bring issues and discomfort, even though the intentions were purely for the program's enjoyment. (She) will acknowledge the situation, reflect on it, and act more thoughtfully from now on so that such occurrence is not repeated. Once again, we apologize to everyone who felt uncomfortable due to this incident, regardless of her intentions."

  1. Girl's Day
  2. Hyeri
1 2,598 Share 75% Upvoted

3

DTRT6,910 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

Hyeri isnt new to variety. I'm surprised she didn't know what she did wasn't ok.

It's an issue of agreements made between the show and their sponsors/advertisers.

If celebrities start going to variety promoting their family members' personal businesses, it introduces a severe conflict of interests which could get the program and the broadcast company fined and/or sued.


I suspect celebrating it on SNS didn't go over well with TvN, their sponsors or her agency either.
Ironic... if she'd clicked that hashtag to see what they were talking about, she probably wouldn't have posted this.

Either that or she just straight up doesn't give a fuck.

Share
Mark (GOT7)
GOT7’s Mark Writes Personal Apology To Fans
5 hours ago   30   17,878

allkpop in your Inbox