Hyeri raises eyebrows by promoting her sister's shopping mall on 'DoReMi Market'

Girl's Day's Hyeri drew some attention after openly promoting her sister's shopping mall during an episode of tvN's 'DoReMi Market'.

During the episode, she revealed the name of the shopping mall by writing it on a piece of paper and presenting it to the audience while the cast was playing a song lyrics guessing game. When asked about what it meant, cast member, Shin Dong Yup explained to everyone that this was the name of Hyeri's little sister's shopping mall.

Another cast member, Park Na Rae jokingly scolded Hyeri by telling her she "shouldn't be promoting it too openly like this", to which Hyeri playfully replied, "I'm sorry. It's just that I've made an investment in it. It's my side hustle now."

Right after the show aired, Hyeri's sister's name, Lee Hye Rim (pictured below), and the name of her shopping mall were trending on search engines, showing Hyeri's efforts had been a success.