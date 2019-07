Gaon revealed the top album sales for girl groups in the first half of 2019 and TWICE is definitely the most seen name on the list. They took first place with more than 360,000 copies sold of 'Fancy You' and appear on the list 11 more times for their various other albums.

BLACKPINK noticeably placed 2nd with 'Kill This Love' and 14th with 'Square Up' as well.

Check out the list below.