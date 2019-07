'Netflix' original youth romance drama series 'My First First Love' is returning very soon with season 2!

In the drama's latest teaser trailer above, the cast members of 'My First First Love' take on another impossible challenge after their battle with first love last season - their first relationship!

Starring DIA's Jung Chae Yeon, Jinyoung, Ji Soo, Kang Tae Oh, and more, 'My First First Love' returns with season 2 exclusively via 'Netflix' beginning this July 26!